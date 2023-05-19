Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Aflac were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,111 shares of company stock worth $6,740,998. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 1.1 %

AFL stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average of $68.61.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

