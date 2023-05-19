Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.11 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 279.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,594 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 3.5 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPG. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

IPG opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average is $35.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

