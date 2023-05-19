Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.13 Million Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 85.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 25.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 32,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $6,132,456.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,309,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,047,754.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $12,036,772.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,438,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,652,957.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 32,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $6,132,456.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,309,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,047,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,295 shares of company stock valued at $26,828,122 over the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $173.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.15 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.14.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCTY. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

Paylocity Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Further Reading

