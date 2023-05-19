Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,079 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 239,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 62,617 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

