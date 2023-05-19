Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alcoa by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,845,000 after purchasing an additional 356,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alcoa by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,106,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,549,000 after purchasing an additional 330,779 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,176,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,577,000 after purchasing an additional 871,861 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 3,401,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,495,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,965,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,146,000 after buying an additional 673,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

Alcoa Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AA stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.43.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

About Alcoa



Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

