Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,252 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,133,000 after buying an additional 390,082 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,034.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,619,000 after purchasing an additional 342,979 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,333 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 830.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 59,018 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $109.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.35. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $90.87 and a 1 year high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.