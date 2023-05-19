Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.22 Million Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Gentherm were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Gentherm by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Gentherm by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentherm in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

THRM stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 95.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average is $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.56 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.59%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $224,317.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

