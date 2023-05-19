Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.25 Million Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in WD-40 were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 8.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 349,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,480,000 after purchasing an additional 27,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $30,085.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $273,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Phenix Q. Kiamilev bought 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,113.92. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $269,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $273,992.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 950 shares of company stock valued at $170,126. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Price Performance

WD-40 stock opened at $191.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.20 and its 200 day moving average is $173.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83 and a beta of -0.16. WD-40 has a one year low of $145.16 and a one year high of $209.64.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDFC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

WD-40 Profile

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.