Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2 Million Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74,826 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,583,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,509,000 after purchasing an additional 95,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,807,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,813,000 after purchasing an additional 247,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,516,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,223,000 after purchasing an additional 63,519 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,703,000 after purchasing an additional 41,584 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $302,233.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $165,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,609 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,750 over the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M.D.C. Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

About M.D.C.

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.