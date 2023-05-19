Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,191 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $28.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of -256.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.51.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -690.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.