Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 942.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.69.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.87%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

