Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $2.10 Million in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 120,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $1,161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SI. Compass Point cut Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $1.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $108.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.23.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

