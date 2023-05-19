Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Capri were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 109,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 26,525 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Capri by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 314,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $64,259,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Capri by 1,892.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CPRI stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

