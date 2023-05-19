Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Capri were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 109,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 26,525 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Capri by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 314,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $64,259,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Capri by 1,892.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.
Capri Trading Up 1.5 %
CPRI stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.27.
About Capri
Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.
