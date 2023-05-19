Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,536 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,171,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,941,000 after acquiring an additional 980,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,225 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,309,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,891,000 after acquiring an additional 14,230 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,846,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 584,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,445,000 after acquiring an additional 73,259 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $226.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $8.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Signature Bank Profile

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.53.

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.