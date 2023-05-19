Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,892 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Watsco were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,494,000,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.57.

Watsco Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $340.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $356.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.76.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Watsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Articles

