Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,228 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 67,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $37.53 and a twelve month high of $58.33.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

