Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases Shares of 27,368 SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SJW Group

In other SJW Group news, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $59,075.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,079.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $55,165.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,521.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $59,075.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,079.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SJW Group Price Performance

SJW Group stock opened at $75.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $83.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.88.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.02 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SJW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

