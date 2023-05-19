Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 117.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,961 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,952,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,220,000 after buying an additional 138,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,512,000 after acquiring an additional 343,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,200,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,947,000 after acquiring an additional 38,193 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after acquiring an additional 912,421 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara acquired 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

