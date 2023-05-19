Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUS. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 16,431 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NUS opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.42. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NUS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,420.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,420.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $47,526.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,811.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,764 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

Further Reading

