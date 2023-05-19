Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Glaukos were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 262.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Glaukos by 119.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $59.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.24. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $48.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $222,277.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,444,519.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Glaukos Profile

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.