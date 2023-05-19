Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Genpact were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in G. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Genpact by 110.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter worth $1,537,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter worth $900,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 336.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,836,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $29,586,345.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,351,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,836,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,586,345.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,511,225 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genpact Stock Up 1.2 %

G has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genpact in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $38.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.31. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Articles

