Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,318 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in EVERTEC were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 8.9% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 37.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 6.6% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 215,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 11.7% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 132,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 29,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $1,023,694.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,142 shares of company stock worth $2,866,982. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $36.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.97. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $40.29.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.17 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 5.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

