Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 138 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $69,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at $961,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $317,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,836,682.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $69,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock worth $652,950 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $125.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.79 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.86 and a 200-day moving average of $122.53.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPK. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

