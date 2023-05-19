Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 16,057 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,057 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 477,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after purchasing an additional 27,566 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,158,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.12. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $49.37.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.