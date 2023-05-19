Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 202 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AeroVironment were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,180,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,466,000 after acquiring an additional 221,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after buying an additional 80,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,272,000 after buying an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 759,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,071,000 after buying an additional 34,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,842,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Stock Performance

AeroVironment stock opened at $109.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.17 and a beta of 0.59. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $109.43.

Insider Activity

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $191,091.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,552.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

AeroVironment Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.