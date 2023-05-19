Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 308 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,889,000 after acquiring an additional 160,517 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 271,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,972,000 after acquiring an additional 81,257 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,338.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 238.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,032 shares in the company, valued at $754,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,032 shares in the company, valued at $754,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $5,795,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,591,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,435,296.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,023 shares of company stock worth $13,943,688. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Installed Building Products Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $114.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.69. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $125.87.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The company had revenue of $686.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

