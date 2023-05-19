Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 31,357 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,357 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1,241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Minerals Technologies

In other news, Director Rocky Motwani bought 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.82 per share, with a total value of $49,994.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,994.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.27. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 5.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Stories

