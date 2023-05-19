Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 441 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Renasant were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Renasant by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,419 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Renasant by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Renasant by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Renasant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RNST. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Renasant from $34.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Insider Activity at Renasant

Renasant Price Performance

In other news, EVP Curtis J. Perry bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director John Foy purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Curtis J. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $337,350 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNST opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.67. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Renasant had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $221.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Renasant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.