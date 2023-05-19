Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 534 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,134,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 158,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,392,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,258 shares of company stock worth $10,733,371 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of UHS stock opened at $135.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $154.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.65 and a 200 day moving average of $135.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.71.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.