Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 615 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in American International Group were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in American International Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

American International Group Trading Up 1.1 %

AIG stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.85. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.