Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 6,966 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,966 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bread Financial were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 113,973 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.91 per share, with a total value of $3,180,986.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,818,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,493,880.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 443,711 shares of company stock valued at $11,595,708. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $55.87.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Bread Financial’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

