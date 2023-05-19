Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 7,200 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 403,300 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 284,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 142,176 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,724,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,240,000 after acquiring an additional 42,298 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,331,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,776,000 after acquiring an additional 98,016 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 568,109 shares in the company, valued at $8,805,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,648 shares of company stock valued at $171,979. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Compass Point downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Featured Articles

