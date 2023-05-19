Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 741 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Trustmark were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 33.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 8.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trustmark

In related news, Director Richard H. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $42,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,837 shares in the company, valued at $904,289.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $38.47.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $188.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRMK. TheStreet cut shares of Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

Featured Stories

