Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 837,692 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837,692 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 898.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Syneos Health by 147.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of SYNH opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

