Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Datadog by 1,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.28.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $94.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.14 and a beta of 0.97. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $108,554.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,260.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $108,554.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,260.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 3,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $242,284.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 138,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,704,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 715,389 shares of company stock valued at $52,930,830 over the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

