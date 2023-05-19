Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,384 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 715,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,229,000 after buying an additional 429,992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,857,000 after buying an additional 328,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 721,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,579,000 after buying an additional 230,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $123.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.85.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

