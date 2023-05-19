Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Arconic were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,686,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Arconic by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arconic by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 20,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Trading Up 0.1 %

ARNC opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.91.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

