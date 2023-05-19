TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 834.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in TopBuild by 6.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,050,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,732,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $3,622,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Performance

TopBuild stock opened at $218.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.75 and its 200-day moving average is $184.79. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.58. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.66 and a 12 month high of $227.08.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total value of $212,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,810.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,852,421 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BLD shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.14.

TopBuild Profile

Get Rating

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

