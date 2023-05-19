Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 349.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 859,022 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,612,000 after purchasing an additional 827,604 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth about $8,632,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,810,000 after acquiring an additional 690,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,270,000 after acquiring an additional 640,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

TGI opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $17.60.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.11 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.04%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley bought 6,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $66,258.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 694,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,498.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $109,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,167.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel J. Crowley purchased 6,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $66,258.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 694,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,498.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $220,475 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

