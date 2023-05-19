Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.69

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 126920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

Trupanion Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,976,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,976,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,975. 5.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,573,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,221,000 after acquiring an additional 79,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,899,000 after purchasing an additional 57,855 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Trupanion by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,880,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,116 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 23.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,719,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,734,000 after purchasing an additional 325,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 122.8% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,601,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,710,000 after purchasing an additional 882,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Further Reading

