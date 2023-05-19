UBS Group AG Buys 23,094 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,094 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $22,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 483.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1,609.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 22,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 451,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,405,000 after buying an additional 74,972 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $109.50 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $95.76 and a twelve month high of $127.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

