UBS Group AG Buys 38,062 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,062 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $21,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRFZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

PRFZ opened at $161.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.99. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $144.81 and a 1-year high of $179.83. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.601 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

