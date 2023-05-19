UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,580,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $20,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 765.9% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 502,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 444,250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 1,989.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 309,376 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 965,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 70,907 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $661,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 44,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RVT stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $16.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th.

(Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.