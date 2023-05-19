UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,575 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $21,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 24,140 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 188,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 143,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after buying an additional 29,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter.

ESGV stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average of $69.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

