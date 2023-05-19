UBS Group AG Purchases 1,858 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 465,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $20,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $125,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 531,087 shares in the company, valued at $33,070,787.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $125,785.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,070,787.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 964,789 shares of company stock worth $58,349,440 over the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTD stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.73. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $76.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

