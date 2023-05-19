UBS Group AG Purchases 7,633 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $20,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 434.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $171.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.32.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.29.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,572 shares of company stock worth $1,909,693. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.