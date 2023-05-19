UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 115.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,352 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $20,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup increased their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $225.92 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $226.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.81 and its 200 day moving average is $205.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,159,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $450,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,399,532.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,924 shares of company stock valued at $10,766,250. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Articles

