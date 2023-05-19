UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $110.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.62 and its 200 day moving average is $111.82. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $125.69.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.