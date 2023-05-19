UBS Group AG Sells 176,325 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 478,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,325 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $21,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,919 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000.

Shares of BATS:ITM opened at $45.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.29.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

