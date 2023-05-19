UBS Group AG Sells 438,273 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 438,273 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ventas were worth $21,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $109,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ventas by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,690,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,125 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,098,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,509,000 after acquiring an additional 812,701 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,673,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,238,000 after acquiring an additional 785,438 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,787,000 after purchasing an additional 761,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VTR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -999.94%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

